Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Saturday at PNC Park against Roansy Contreras, who is projected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.226).

The Pirates score the second-fewest runs in baseball (180 total, 3.6 per game).

The Pirates rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .299.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored 211 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded a team-high batting average of .295 while pacing the Pirates in runs batted in with a mark of 19.

Among all major league hitters, Hayes is 23rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has put his power on display as he paces his team with eight home runs.

Reynolds ranks 39th in homers and 182nd in RBI so far this season.

Michael Chavis is hitting .288 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.

Daniel Vogelbach is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 26.

Among all hitters in the majors, Walker ranks fourth in homers and 47th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 43 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Varsho ranks 39th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 98th in RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with a .263 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 18 runs.

David Peralta has collected 39 hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .472 on the year.

Pirates and Diamondbacks Schedules

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Padres L 4-2 Away 5/30/2022 Dodgers W 6-5 Away 5/31/2022 Dodgers W 5-3 Away 6/1/2022 Dodgers W 8-4 Away 6/3/2022 Diamondbacks L 8-6 Home 6/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/5/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/7/2022 Tigers - Home 6/8/2022 Tigers - Home 6/9/2022 Braves - Away 6/10/2022 Braves - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Home 5/30/2022 Braves W 6-2 Home 5/31/2022 Braves W 8-7 Home 6/1/2022 Braves L 6-0 Home 6/3/2022 Pirates W 8-6 Away 6/4/2022 Pirates - Away 6/5/2022 Pirates - Away 6/6/2022 Reds - Away 6/7/2022 Reds - Away 6/8/2022 Reds - Away 6/9/2022 Reds - Away

