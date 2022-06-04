Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) high- fives in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Arizona won 8-6. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) high- fives in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Arizona won 8-6. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Saturday at PNC Park against Roansy Contreras, who is projected to start for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.226).
  • The Pirates score the second-fewest runs in baseball (180 total, 3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates rank 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .299.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 211 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.301).

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded a team-high batting average of .295 while pacing the Pirates in runs batted in with a mark of 19.
  • Among all major league hitters, Hayes is 23rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.
  • Bryan Reynolds has put his power on display as he paces his team with eight home runs.
  • Reynolds ranks 39th in homers and 182nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Michael Chavis is hitting .288 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 14 and runs batted in with 26.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Walker ranks fourth in homers and 47th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has 43 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
  • Varsho ranks 39th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 98th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona with a .263 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 18 runs.
  • David Peralta has collected 39 hits this season and has an OBP of .326. He's slugging .472 on the year.

Pirates and Diamondbacks Schedules

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Away

5/30/2022

Dodgers

W 6-5

Away

5/31/2022

Dodgers

W 5-3

Away

6/1/2022

Dodgers

W 8-4

Away

6/3/2022

Diamondbacks

L 8-6

Home

6/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/5/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/7/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/8/2022

Tigers

-

Home

6/9/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/10/2022

Braves

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Home

5/30/2022

Braves

W 6-2

Home

5/31/2022

Braves

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Braves

L 6-0

Home

6/3/2022

Pirates

W 8-6

Away

6/4/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/5/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/6/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/7/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/9/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17492280 (2)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1006763360h
Premier Lacrosse League

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Pacific Office Automation 147

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy