How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.216).
- The Diamondbacks are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (212 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .299 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 182 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker paces the Diamondbacks with 14 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 26.
- In all of baseball, Walker is fifth in homers and 52nd in RBI.
- Marte is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.
- Marte is 185th in homers and 145th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .249 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- David Peralta is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 19 walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 19 while batting .288, which is also best on the team.
- Hayes' home run total puts him 236th in the majors, and he ranks 130th in RBI.
- Bryan Reynolds is slugging .407 this season, with a team-best eight homers while driving in 14 runs.
- Reynolds is 42nd in home runs and 187th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Michael Chavis has 37 hits this season and a slash line of .289/.329/.484.
- Daniel Vogelbach has 30 hits and an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .458 this season.
Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Braves
W 6-2
Home
5/31/2022
Braves
W 8-7
Home
6/1/2022
Braves
L 6-0
Home
6/3/2022
Pirates
W 8-6
Away
6/4/2022
Pirates
L 2-1
Away
6/5/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/6/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/7/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/8/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/9/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Pirates
5/30/2022
Dodgers
W 6-5
Away
5/31/2022
Dodgers
W 5-3
Away
6/1/2022
Dodgers
W 8-4
Away
6/3/2022
Diamondbacks
L 8-6
Home
6/4/2022
Diamondbacks
W 2-1
Home
6/5/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/7/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/8/2022
Tigers
-
Home
6/9/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/10/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/11/2022
Braves
-
Away
