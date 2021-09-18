September 18, 2021
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros aim for their fourth win in a row Saturday as they host the league-worst Diamondbacks.
Author:

The Astros won their fourth straight game last night as they beat the Diamondbacks 4-3. They scored the winning run on a hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning.

With the win, Houston maintained its seven-game lead in the AL West over the second-place Oakland Athletics and sent the Diamondbacks home with their 100th loss of the season.

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Astros Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Diamondbacks at Astors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win also kept the Astros three games up on the White Sox for second place in the AL and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. With a win Saturday, the Astros would also secure their fourth straight series win.

The Diamondbacks will try to avoid their fifth straight loss and their 11th in 13 games when they take the field Saturday. They are tied with the Orioles for the worst record in the league.

The Astros will start Lance McCullers Jr. on Saturday. McCullers Jr. is 12-4 on the year and has won his last three decisions. The Astros have won four of his last five starts.

The Diamondbacks will turn to Humberto Castellanos as they try to snap their losing streak. Arizona has won three of the last four games in which Castellanos has pitched.

Regional restrictions may apply.

