How to Watch Diamondbacks at Astros

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Houston Astros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Diamondbacks took a 6-4 win Saturday against the Astros after Daulton Varsho hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning. They will look to take the series win Sunday in Houston.
In Saturday's win, Kole Calhoun hit a go-ahead RBI single to start the 10th inning and then scored on Varsho's home run. While the Astros scored a run in the bottom of the inning, they could not overcome the deficit.
How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Astros Online:
Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021
Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
You can stream the Diamondbacks vs. Astros game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Diamondbacks have gone 19-57 away from Phoenix this season, including an MLB record 24-game road losing streak earlier this year.
The Astros are well on their way to a fourth AL West title in five years and will start Zack Greinke in Sunday's rubber match. Greinke has a 3.94 ERA in a 164.1 innings this season. Greinke is just 201 strikeouts away from 3,000 in his career, a milestone just 19 other players have reached (most recently Max Scherzer).
Arizona will start Zac Gallen, who has a 2-10 record and a 4.44 ERA this season.
Regional restrictions may apply.