How to Watch Diamondbacks at Astros

The Astros look to take Sunday's rubber match against the Diamondbacks as they take one step closer to winning their fourth AL West title in the last five years.

The Diamondbacks took a 6-4 win Saturday against the Astros after Daulton Varsho hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning. They will look to take the series win Sunday in Houston.

In Saturday's win, Kole Calhoun hit a go-ahead RBI single to start the 10th inning and then scored on Varsho's home run. While the Astros scored a run in the bottom of the inning, they could not overcome the deficit.

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Astros Online:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Diamondbacks have gone 19-57 away from Phoenix this season, including an MLB record 24-game road losing streak earlier this year.

The Astros are well on their way to a fourth AL West title in five years and will start Zack Greinke in Sunday's rubber match. Greinke has a 3.94 ERA in a 164.1 innings this season. Greinke is just 201 strikeouts away from 3,000 in his career, a milestone just 19 other players have reached (most recently Max Scherzer).

Arizona will start Zac Gallen, who has a 2-10 record and a 4.44 ERA this season.

