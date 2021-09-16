How to Watch Diamondbacks at Dodgers

Julio Urías has the opportunity to earn 20 wins this season. Watch the dominate lefty extend his brilliance against the faltering Diamondbacks.

To say the Diamondbacks have struggled this season would be an understatement. In June, Arizona set the record for most consecutive road losses with 24. It was an undesirable milestone previously held by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and the 1963 Mets, but the Diamondbacks' string on injuries resulted in the string of two dozens road loses.

The Diamondbacks have only beat the Dodgers twice this season out of 14 games. Both wins came in July, but a Dodgers team that is 93-53 on the year will look for the September sweep.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Dodgers' pitcher Julio Urias would be most team's top weapon. He's having a tremendous breakout season with a 2.98 ERA and a legitimate opportunity to win 20 games as he sits at 17-3 going into this one.

This crafty lefty started in the World Series last year and earned a save in the Game 6 clincher as the Dodgers won their first title since 1988. He was considered their fourth-best pitcher to start the season after they added reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer. With Bauer not pitching for months, Urias is probably still considered the fourth-best pitcher on this team.

That's what happens when you share the limelight with three potential Hall of Famers like Clayton Kershaw (who recently returned from the IL), Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer. It's time to put more respect on Urias' name. Don't miss an opportunity to see him absolutely dominate.

