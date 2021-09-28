How to Watch Diamondbacks at Giants

September 28, 2021
How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants look to complete their journey as the best team in baseball as they start their penultimate series against the Diamondbacks.
The Giants are coming off a dominant sweep of the Rockies on the road. They have the chance to extend their lead in the NL West where they hold a two-game advantage over the Dodgers. Ironically enough, the best team in baseball is one of the last teams to clinch anything. 

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the Diamondbacks vs. Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Winning this division is imperative for either team because the loser likely will have to play the St. Louis Cardinals in a one-game Wild Card playoff. Both teams are better than the Cards but anything can happen in one game, especially since St. Louis is riding a scorching 16-game win streak.

While no one predicted the Giants to hold the best record in the last week of the season, they've had great pitching led by even better timely hitting.

They've hit the most homers in franchise history this year, and while Kris Bryant has been a great addition, it's been two mainstays that have led the charge. 

Brandon Belt is leading the team with 29 home runs and Brandon Crawford is leading with a .302 average and 88 RBIs. 

San Francisco has a great opportunity to pick up the opener as one of their best pitchers Logan Webb is set to start. Webb has a 10-3 record with a 3.04 record. 

MLB

