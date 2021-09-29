September 29, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Giants pushing to lock up the NL West division title, they take on the Diamondbacks. San Francisco currently has a two-game lead over the Dodgers.
Author:

The Giants and Dodgers have given baseball fans a lot of entertainment over the last few weeks. Both teams are legitimate World Series contenders, but the battle for the NL West has been heated. With that quest in mind, the Giants are set to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a big-time matchup tonight.

How to Watch: Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Game Date: Sept. 29, 2021

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream D-backs vs. Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Game 1 of this series, the Giants were able to take home a 6-4 victory over the D-Backs. San Francisco was led by star catcher Buster Posey, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The Diamondbacks were led by outfielder Jake McCarthy, who hit a solo home run.

Coming into this game, the Giants hold a two-game lead over the Dodgers. They are extremely close to locking up the NL West, so playing against the Diamondbacks, who are at the bottom of the division, couldn't come at a better time. 

The Giants will start Alex Wood, who is 10-4 with a 4.00 ERA. Arizona will be rolling with Merrill Kelly (7-11, 4.59 ERA) as its starting pitcher.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
