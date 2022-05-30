How to Watch Astros at Athletics

The Astros (30-18) increased their AL West lead to three and a half games with a win on Sunday and now visit the Athletics (20-30), who also won Sunday to snap a three-game skid. The teams open a three-game series in Oakland on Monday afternoon.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Houston is 1-2 on its current nine-game road trip, salvaging the series finale at Seattle on Sunday. But the Astros didn't lose any ground in the standings as the second-place Angels are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Jordan Álvarez drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth and Ryan Pressly worked around two walks to get the save.

Oakland picked up a 6-5 walk-off win over the Rangers on Sunday, helped by five Texas errors.

The Astros will go with left-hander Framber Valdez to open the series against the A's. Valdez is 4-2 in nine starts with a 2.83 ERA and 1.222 WHIP in 54 innings. On Tuesday, he won his third straight start, allowing the Guardians three runs on seven hits in seven innings.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn is scheduled to start for Oakland. He is 5-0 with a 1.70 ERA and 1.008 WHIP in nine starts and 47.2 innings. He pitched 5.1 shutout innings in a win at Seattle on Wednesday, allowing one hit but walking five.

