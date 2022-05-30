How to Watch Astros at Athletics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AL West rivals Houston and Oakland enter their Memorial Day matinee coming off of Sunday victories

The Astros (30-18) increased their AL West lead to three and a half games with a win on Sunday and now visit the Athletics (20-30), who also won Sunday to snap a three-game skid. The teams open a three-game series in Oakland on Monday afternoon.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston is 1-2 on its current nine-game road trip, salvaging the series finale at Seattle on Sunday. But the Astros didn't lose any ground in the standings as the second-place Angels are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Jordan Álvarez drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth and Ryan Pressly worked around two walks to get the save.

Oakland picked up a 6-5 walk-off win over the Rangers on Sunday, helped by five Texas errors.

The Astros will go with left-hander Framber Valdez to open the series against the A's. Valdez is 4-2 in nine starts with a 2.83 ERA and 1.222 WHIP in 54 innings. On Tuesday, he won his third straight start, allowing the Guardians three runs on seven hits in seven innings.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn is scheduled to start for Oakland. He is 5-0 with a 1.70 ERA and 1.008 WHIP in nine starts and 47.2 innings. He pitched 5.1 shutout innings in a win at Seattle on Wednesday, allowing one hit but walking five.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) react after a strikeout during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

By Phil Watson12 seconds ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Phillies

By Christine Brown12 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Rockies

By Phil Watson12 seconds ago
RUGBY copy
College Rugby

How to Watch Collegiate Rugby Championship: Day 3

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
ultimate
Ultimate

How to Watch USA Ultimate: Women's College Championship

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
High School Football

How to Watch Big 33 Classic: Pennsylvania vs. Maryland in High School Football

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
May 29, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) loses control of his bat while at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy