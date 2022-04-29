Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Houston heads north to face Toronto for the second weekend series in a row

Winners of seven of their last nine games, the Blue Jays continue their homestand as they welcome the Astros to Rogers Centre tonight to start a three-game weekend series. The Jays took two-of-three from the Astros last weekend as every game in the series was decided by one run. Jose Urquidy (1-1, 5.52 ERA) takes the mound for the visitors to face Japanese lefty Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 3.75 ERA) who makes his second start against the Astros this week.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays:

Match Date: April 29, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Astros won the first round of the Lone Star Series taking three of four against the Texas Rangers in Arlington earlier this week, including three consecutive games to close out the series. Winning games without second baseman Jose Altuve, who has been on the IL since April 19, has not come easy as they had dropped five of the first six games in Altuve’s absence. The perennial All-Star is expected back in the lineup Monday when they return home to start a three-game series with Seattle.

Urquidy will face a powerful Blue Jays lineup led by former Astro outfielder George Springer and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who leads the team in average, home runs, RBIs, and On-Base Percentage (.309/5/13/.380).

Guerrero had two hits in each of the three games against the Astros last weekend but has been kept in the yard since homering against Oakland two weeks ago. The eleven-game homerless streak is the longest since a 13-game drought at the end of the 2021 regular season.

In his first game against his former club, Springer took Urquidy deep to lead off the game last Saturday. Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP who spent his first seven MLB seasons with the Astros, was injured when the Blue Jays came to Houston last year and missed Friday's game after being hit on the wrist by a pitch Wednesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

