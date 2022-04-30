How to Watch Astros at Blue Jays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Blue Jays look to get even at home against the Houston Astros in the second game of their second series against one another this season.

These two just played a series down in Houston just a week ago and the Blue Jays got the last laugh winning two of three. Things have flipped a bit in just seven days though. The Astros have won four in a row including two of three from their in-state rivals the Rangers and the first game of this Toronto road trip. The Astros won in a slugfest in the first game of this series with a final score of 11-7.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

You can stream the Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston got their fourth straight with the long ball. They were able to outlast the Blue Jays, who had no problem scoring themselves, after hitting three homers. The most impactful home run came off the bat of Jeremy Pena who hit a three-run bomb in a five-run sixth inning for the Astros. Both starters gave up four runs in what should have been a decent pitching duel. That's the beauty of baseball. Expect the unexpected.

The Astros will take that opening game momentum by starting Luis Garcia. The righty has a 4.60 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 15.2 innings with a WHIP under one. Jose Berrios will start for Toronto who sits just 1.5 games behind for the division lead going up against the New York Yankees. Look for them to get even with the Yankees as much as the Astors in this series. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

