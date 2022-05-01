How to Watch Astros at Blue Jays

This series is tied as the Astros head into the rubber match against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The second game of this series couldn't have been more different than the first game between two of the best in the American League. After an 11-7 Astros win in the first game, we had a pitcher's duel for the second as the Blue Jays defended home field, winning 2-1 to tie this series.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Former Astros great George Springer got back at his former team by hitting two home runs, one in the first and in the third. It proved to be all the Blue Jays needed as no one scored after four innings.

Astros pitcher Luis Garcia got the loss even though he pitched great going six innings striking out five and only giving up two runs. It just wasn't as good as the night Jose Berrios had. He went 5.2 innings and only gave up one run striking out five.

This matchup has been very even this year and feels like a potential playoff series. Toronto won the first series in Houston where every game was decided by one run. The Astros have a chance to win a series in Toronto in the rubber match today. Houston will start Framber Valdez who has a 3.15 ERA. The Blue Jays' projected starter Kevin Gausman has a bit better numbers with a 2.19 ERA. This series-deciding game should be very close once again.

