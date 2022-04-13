How to Watch Astros at Diamondbacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros look for two-game sweep of Diamondbacks in the Wednesday matinee.

The Astros (4-1) outlasted the Diamondbacks (1-4) on Tuesday night and look to complete a two-game interleague sweep when the teams square off at Chase Field Wednesday afternoon.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: April 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michael Brantley singled home rookie Jose Siri in the top of the ninth inning to give Houston a 2-1 victory over Arizona in the series opener Tuesday night. Siri put the Astros up 1-0 with a solo homer in the fifth, then beat out a hustle double in the ninth to get into scoring position for Brantley, who had three of Houston's eight hits.

Christian Walker scored the lone run for the Diamondbacks with a solo homer, his second of the season, in the sixth. Six Astro pitchers held Arizona to four hits while walking five. The D-backs; offense is struggling early, slashing a miserable .130/.257/.260 through five games while scoring only 12 runs.

Left-hander Framber Valdez gets the ball for Houston on Wednesday. He worked 6.2 scoreless innings against the Angels on Thursday, allowing only two hits while throwing 84 pitches.

Merrill Kelly will make his second start of the season for Arizona after throwing four scoreless innings against San Diego on Friday. He allowed four hits and walked two while striking out seven.

