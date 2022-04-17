How to Watch Astros at Mariners

It will be the rubber match in Seattle on Sunday between the Astros and Mariners.

After some stellar hitting from the Mariners and a dominant performance by Astros starter Justin Verlander, the rubber match is on Sunday. Both teams are expected to compete at the top of the American League.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Today



Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Verlander pitched brilliantly on Saturday. He went eight innings, giving up no runs, no walks and he struck out eight. Mariners starter Chris Flexin didn't pitch poorly either, going six innings and only giving up three runs. No Mariner could figure out Verlander though and the Astros ended their two-game losing streak.

The Mariners will try to get back to .500 with a series win when they start Matt Brash. The right-hander pitched well even though he got the loss in his debut against the White Sox. He gave up two runs in 5.2 innings. Jose Urquidy starts for Houston and he pitched great in his debut against the Angels, only giving up one run in five innings to secure the win.

