How to Watch Astros at Mariners

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and Mariners meet for third series of the season while headed in opposite directions in this MLB matchup.

The Astros (29-16) return to Seattle for the first time since their season-opening road trip approaching the end of a huge surge in May. Meanwhile, the Mariners (18-27) are scuffling and have fallen into late place in the AL West.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston just wrapped up a 5-2 homestand and is 18-6 in May, opening a two-and-a-half-game lead in the division. Seattle, in contrast, has lost eight of its last 10 and has struggled to a 7-17 record this month.

The Mariners took two of three when the Astros visited in April and Houston swept three from Seattle at Minute Maid Park to open this month.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña has been a pleasant surprise for Houston, leading the team in WAR and slashing .293/.347/.504 with seven homers and 22 RBI since replacing All-Star Carlos Correa, who left via free agency. First baseman Ty France is off to a solid start for the M's, slashing .331/.406/.489 with a team-high 31 RBI.

Two-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is set to start Friday night. The 39-year-old has been stellar in his return from Tommy John surgery, going 6-1 with a major-league best 1.22 ERA and 0.716 WHIP in eight starts and 51.2 innings. He's won five straight starts, including throwing six shutout innings Saturday against the Rangers.

Seattle is scheduled to go with right-hander Chris Flexen, who is 1-6 in eight starts with a 4.98 ERA and 1.431 WHIP. He was hit hard at Boston on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits in four-plus innings but got a no-decision in the 6-5 loss.

