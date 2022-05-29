How to Watch Astros at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and Mariners will face off in Seattle on Saturday night in MLB action between two American League foes.

On Saturday in MLB action, fans will have their choice of quite a few really good matchups to watch. From top-notch contenders to simply good matchups, there are plenty of games to keep an eye on. One, in particular, will feature the Astros hitting the road to take on the Mariners in Seattle.

How to Watch the Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1

Live stream the Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Astros have gone 29-17 so far this season. Houston looks the part of a serious contender in the American League thus far. Last time out, the Astros ended up losing to the Mariners by a final score of 6-1.

On the other side of the diamond, the Mariners are 19-27 coming into tonight's game. Seattle hasn't been good this season, but there is still time for them to turn things around. After beating the Astros last game, the Mariners will look to stay on a winning streak.

Both of these teams should put on a good show tonight. Fans will not be disappointed for tuning in to watch this one. Make sure to check in for this game to see who comes out on top.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
