How to Watch Astros at Mariners

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and Mariners will face off in Seattle on Sunday in MLB action in this exciting AL showdown.

With fans enjoying the holiday weekend, there is still good baseball to be watched. Just like every other day, fans won't have to look hard to find a matchup they want to keep an eye on. One, in particular, will feature the Astros traveling to Seattle to face off against the Mariners.

How to Watch the Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Astros sport a solid 29-18 record. At this point in the year, Houston appears to be a potential contender in the American League once again. Last time out, the Astros ended up losing to the Mariners by a final score of 6-0 and will look for some revenge.

On the other side of the diamond, the Mariners are 20-27 entering today's action. Seattle has had a rough start to the season, but the talent is there to turn things around. After winning their last two games, the Mariners will look to keep their winning streak alive.

This should be a good game to watch. The Astros could use a win to get back on track, but the Mariners have shown in this series that they are no pushover. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

