How to Watch Astros at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and the Nationals will square off in Washington on Friday to start a three-game series.

The Astros are 19-11 this season and are No. 2 in the AL West. Despite being No. 2 in their own division, they rank No. 3 in the entire American League.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After finishing up with a series on the road against the Twins, the Astros are heading straight into another series on the road against the Nationals.

Houston ranks No. 3 in team ERA this season with its pitchers combining for a 2.85 ERA and No. 2 in the MLB with a team combined 1.08 WHIP.

Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound in the first game against the Nationals. He is 1-2 this season with 26 strikeouts in six appearances.

The Nationals are the last-place team in the NL East with an 11-21 record. They have been very subpar at home this season with a 4-12 record in their home stadium.

Washington will match Valdez with Josiah Gray. Gray is 4-2 this season with 34 strikeouts in six appearances as well. He holds a 3.45 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18248757
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6

By Matthew Beighle15 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Mets

By Matthew Beighle15 seconds ago
USATSI_18254568
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Nationals

By Matthew Beighle15 seconds ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas15 seconds ago
imago1004763794h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
UCONN BASEBALL
College Baseball

Xavier vs. UConn stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth15 seconds ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois in College Baseball

By Alex Barth15 seconds ago
May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy