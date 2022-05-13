How to Watch Astros at Nationals

The Astros and the Nationals will square off in Washington on Friday to start a three-game series.

The Astros are 19-11 this season and are No. 2 in the AL West. Despite being No. 2 in their own division, they rank No. 3 in the entire American League.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

After finishing up with a series on the road against the Twins, the Astros are heading straight into another series on the road against the Nationals.

Houston ranks No. 3 in team ERA this season with its pitchers combining for a 2.85 ERA and No. 2 in the MLB with a team combined 1.08 WHIP.

Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound in the first game against the Nationals. He is 1-2 this season with 26 strikeouts in six appearances.

The Nationals are the last-place team in the NL East with an 11-21 record. They have been very subpar at home this season with a 4-12 record in their home stadium.

Washington will match Valdez with Josiah Gray. Gray is 4-2 this season with 34 strikeouts in six appearances as well. He holds a 3.45 ERA.

