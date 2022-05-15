How to Watch Astros at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros face the Nationals on Sunday to wrap up their three-game interleague series in MLB regular season action.

Washington lit up National Park on Saturday in game two of its three-game series, defeating the Astros 13-6 and snapping their 11-game win streak along the way. The Nationals improved to 12-23 following the win, while Houston, who is still first in the AL West despite the loss, fell to 22-12.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Today:

Match Date: May 15, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros pitcher Cristian Javier allowed seven runs on eight hits while also accumulating three walks in just three and two-thirds innings. Yadiel Hernández and Maikel Franco both hit home runs for Washington on Saturday.

Yuli Gurriel has had a great first two games so far in the series for Houston going 3-4 with two doubles on Saturday following the Cuban first baseman's 2-4 with a homer performance in the Astros' win on Friday, their 11th in a row. That win on Friday also moved manager Dusty Baker into 10th place on the all-time wins list.

Now the Astros and Nationals must wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at National Park with both teams looking to tip the scale in their favor in the matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Real Betis vs. Granada CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against the FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Nationals

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18272717
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Pirates

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18274733
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Mets

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
May 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half against the FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch New England Revolution at Atlanta United

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Soccer

FC Famalicao vs. SC Braga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

Mississippi State at Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Worcester Red Sox
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Rochester Red Wings at Worcester Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy