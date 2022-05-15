How to Watch Astros at Nationals

The Astros face the Nationals on Sunday to wrap up their three-game interleague series in MLB regular season action.

Washington lit up National Park on Saturday in game two of its three-game series, defeating the Astros 13-6 and snapping their 11-game win streak along the way. The Nationals improved to 12-23 following the win, while Houston, who is still first in the AL West despite the loss, fell to 22-12.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Today:

Match Date: May 15, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Astros pitcher Cristian Javier allowed seven runs on eight hits while also accumulating three walks in just three and two-thirds innings. Yadiel Hernández and Maikel Franco both hit home runs for Washington on Saturday.

Yuli Gurriel has had a great first two games so far in the series for Houston going 3-4 with two doubles on Saturday following the Cuban first baseman's 2-4 with a homer performance in the Astros' win on Friday, their 11th in a row. That win on Friday also moved manager Dusty Baker into 10th place on the all-time wins list.

Now the Astros and Nationals must wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at National Park with both teams looking to tip the scale in their favor in the matchup.

