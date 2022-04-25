How to Watch Astros vs. Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and Rangers are looking up at the rest of the American League West as they open a four-game series at Globe Life Field on Monday.

The Astros (7-8) avoided a sweep at home with a dramatic 10th inning walk-off win on Sunday, while the Rangers (5-10) couldn't quite close out a sweep in Oakland. The AL West rivals meet for the first time this season.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Texas Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston, the defending American League champions, snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday when rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña blasted a walk-off, two-run home run off to beat the Blue Jays 8-7. The Astros are hitting just .209 as a team and former MVP Jose Altuve is on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury.

Texas had its three-game winning streak snapped Sunday in a 2-0 loss to the Athletics. The Rangers mustered only four hits off four Oakland pitchers and left seven runners on base in the loss. Marcus Semien was 2-for-3 and showed signs of snapping out of his early season slump.

The Astros will roll with left-hander Framber Valdez to open the series. In three starts, he has a 4.50 ERA in 14 innings, walking 10 and fanning 12. In a loss to the Angels on Tuesday, Valdez was rocked for six runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings.

The Rangers are giving the ball to right-hander Dane Dunning, who owns a 5.68 ERA and 1.895 WHIP in three starts. He's allowed 17 hits in 12.2 innings with 14 strikeouts. In his last start at Seattle on Wednesday, he took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits in four innings.

