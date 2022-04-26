How to Watch Astros at Rangers

The Rangers took the series opener from the struggling Astros on Monday. The teams face off again on Tuesday night.

The Rangers (6-10) have won four of their last five games, including a 6-2 victory over the Astros as Globe Life Field to open a four-game series with the in-state rival Astros (7-9) on Monday night. Houston, the defending American League champion, has lost five of its last six games.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Texas trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh before RBI singles from offseason acquisitions Marcus Semien and Corey Seager put the Rangers up 3-2. Adolis García provided some insurance with a bases clearing double in the eighth. He now has a team-high 10 RBIs this season.

Veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi is scheduled to start for Houston. He has allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on 16 hits over nine innings in his first three starts. He has more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) thus far. Odorizzi retired just two hitters on Wednesday in a loss to the Angels, allowing six runs and walking four.

Left-hander Taylor Hearn has struggled for Texas as well. He has a 7.59 ERA and 2.344 WHIP in 10.2 innings over his first three starts. Hearn allowed five runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts in three innings Thursday at Seattle.

