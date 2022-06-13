How to Watch Astros at Rangers

The Astros head to Texas on Monday for the first of a three-game series with the rival Rangers

The Astros begin a quick three-game road trip on Monday when they take on the Rangers. This will be the third series between the two teams already this year with the Astros winning six of the first eight.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Monday they will look to keep the dominance up on the Rangers when they send Cristian Javier to the mound.

Javier struggled in this last outing as he gave up five runs in just three and two-thirds innings in a 7-4 loss to the Mariners.

The Rangers will counter with Taylor Hearn as they go for their third straight win after beating the White Sox in back-to-back extra inning games.

Hearn has struggled so far this year going 4-4 with a 5.40 ERA. The Rangers did win his last start when he went five a two-thirds innings giving up three runs in a 6-3 victory over the Guardians.

Hearn has pitched twice this year against the Astros, both losses. He gave up four runs in both starts and will need to be better on Monday if they want to get the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.