How to Watch Astros at Rangers

The Rangers go for their fourth win in a row on Tuesday when they take on the rival Astros

The Rangers stayed hot on Monday night when they took the first game of their three-game series with the Astros 5-3. The win was their third in a row and gives them a shot to clinch the series on Tuesday with a win.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Rangers have now climbed back to within two games of .500 on the year at 29-31 and can inch even closer with their fourth straight win on Tuesday.

They will send Dane Dunning to the mound looking to get that win. Dunning has struggled this year going 1-4 with a 4.41 ERA.

The Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy as they try and even the series. Urquidy is 5-3 on the year, but has given up a lot of runs and is sporting a 5.04 ERA.

Houston has won six of his last eight starts, but lost his last one when he gave up four runs in just four and one-third innings against the Mariners.

The Astros have now lost five of their last six and are needing to right the ship on Tuesday in the second game of their series.

