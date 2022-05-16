How to Watch Astros at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Astros look to keep their dominant play going as there road trip moves to Boston to take on the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are in for a Texas twofer, after a stop in Ft. Worth for a weekend series against the Rangers. Now they'll head home to take on the red-hot Astros in a rematch of last season's ALCS. The Astros have continued playing just as well as they were last year while the BoSox are playing like they did in the pandemic shortened season in 2020 than they were in 2021 where they had a nice rebound season. In other words, they need this series more than Houston for a statement series to try and start turning their season around. 

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Boston did get the series win against the Rangers but Houston is a whole different type of beast. The Red Sox won the first two games against the Rangers to secure the series victory but they came up far short Sunday with a chance to sweep. Adolis Garcia and Kole Calhoun both hit two homers apiece. Starter Martin Perez went six innings only giving up one run while striking out seven. The Sox will need much more offense tonight to hang with the Astros. 

That is because about the only better team than Houston is the New York Yankees. They had an 11-game winning streak until the Washington Nationals beat them in the second game over the weekend. The Astros got right back to their winning ways on Sunday with Justin Verlander being his great dominant self. Verlander hasn't given up a run in three starts as Houston won 8-0 for its seventh shutout on the season. It had eight shutouts all last season in a year they appeared in the World Series. 

Boston will gain some confidence by starting Garrett Whitlock in the opener. The righty is 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA. Houston will counter by confidently starting righty Jake Odorizzi who is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA.  

