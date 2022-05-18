How to Watch Astros at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros go for their second straight win against the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

The Astros evened their three-game set with the Red Sox on Tuesday when they slugged out a 13-4 win.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV:

The win comes after they dropped the opener 6-3 on Monday. Houston has now won 13 of its last 15 games and is looking to win its fifth straight series.

It has been a great run for the Astros and being on the road hasn't slowed them down as they are currently 6-2 on the trip. On Wednesday, they will be looking to get that seventh win before heading home for seven straight.

The Red Sox, though, will be looking to steal the series from the streaking Astros and get just their third series win of the year.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Red Sox but they took two of three from the Rangers last weekend and are looking to do it again against the Astros at home.

The Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta to the mound looking to get that win. Pivetta is just 1-4 on the year with a 5.08 ERA. He will need to be much better if he wants to pick up a win against the Astros on Wednesday night.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN 4K
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

