How to Watch Astros at Royals

The Houston Astros head into Kansas City with a four-game winning streak while the Royals look to snap out of a four-game losing streak tonight.

The Astros are coming off a three-game sweep against the Athletics in Oakland. It was a nice bounce back after they lost two of three to the Seattle Mariners in the previous series. After splitting their previous four-game series against Minnesota, the last stop for the Royals wasn't kind to them as they were swept by the Guardians.

How to Watch: Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Judging by just the 5-4 score, you may have never known that Justin Verlander had another no-hitter going in Houston's last game. He had another go-go going into the seventh but he didn't even get the win as he got knocked out of the inning with the Athletics up 3-1 after the seventh. Yordan Alvarez saved the day though in the ninth with a bases-loaded clearing double.

As for the Royals, they gave Konnor Pilkington his first major league win in his third professional start. Pilkington went five innings of shutout ball with eight K's as Cleveland got the 4-0 win. Kansas City will try to bounce back at home starting Brady Singer who has been a bright spot this season. He is 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA. The Astros will counter with a stud of their own in Jose Urquidy. He is 4-2 with a 4.80 ERA.

