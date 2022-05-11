How to Watch Astros at Twins

The Astros kicked off their mid-week series against the Twins with a shoutout win. Minnesota will look to even things up on Wednesday.

Two of the top teams in the American League meet for the second game of a mid-week series on Wednesday. The 19-11 Astros will go for the series win at Target Field, taking on an 18-12 Twins team looking to even things up.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

On Tuesday, the Astros came away with a 5-0 shutout win to open the series. Third baseman Alex Bregman led the way offensively for Houston, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs driven in.

The real star of the game, though, was Houston starter Justin Verlander. The 39-year-old allowed just one hit in eight innings while striking out five hitters. It was another dominant performance by the Astros' pitching staff, which now has posted back-to-back shutouts and hasn't allowed more than two runs in a game in eight consecutive games. Their staff ERA of 2.85 through 30 games is the third-best in baseball.

On Wednesday, Houston will send Jose Urquidy to the mound. The righty is 2-1 in five starts this year and threw six shutout innings in his last appearance. Minnesota will counter with righty Chris Archer, who has a 3.26 ERA in five starts without recording a decision.

Noticeably missing from this series is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who signed with Minnesota this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career in Houston. Correa was placed on the 10-day IL prior to Tuesday's game due to a finger injury.

