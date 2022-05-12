How to Watch Astros at Twins

The Astros and Twins will complete Wednesday's suspended game before the regularly scheduled contest.

A severe thunderstorm on Wednesday night halted play at Target Field in the top of the fourth inning as the Astros (19-11) led the Twins (18-12) 5-1. The game will resume on Thursday afternoon to be followed by the finale of the three-game series.

Minnesota enters play with a two-and-a-half-game lead over the White Sox in the AL Central, while Houston is a half-game behind the Angels in the AL West and has won eight straight games.

After the Twins scored in the bottom of the first, the Astros got two in the second and three in the third. Rookie Jeremy Peña has three RBI with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single and Jose Altuve hit a solo homer in the third.

The teams will be allowed to roster a 27th player for the regularly scheduled game.

Right-hander Luis Garcia is scheduled to start that game for Houston. In five starts, he has a 3.45 ERA and 0.872 WHIP in 28.2 innings with 28 strikeouts. He got the win on Friday against the Tigers, allowing two runs — one earned — on two hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Minnesota has right-hander Josh Winder set to make his third start. He joined the rotation on May 1 after three relief appearances and has a 1.61 ERA and 0.716 WHIP in 22.1 innings so far and is 2-0 as a starter. He got the win Friday against the Athletics, allowing an unearned run on three hits in six innings, striking out eight.

