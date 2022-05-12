How to Watch Astros at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and Twins will complete Wednesday's suspended game before the regularly scheduled contest.

A severe thunderstorm on Wednesday night halted play at Target Field in the top of the fourth inning as the Astros (19-11) led the Twins (18-12) 5-1. The game will resume on Thursday afternoon to be followed by the finale of the three-game series.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota enters play with a two-and-a-half-game lead over the White Sox in the AL Central, while Houston is a half-game behind the Angels in the AL West and has won eight straight games.

After the Twins scored in the bottom of the first, the Astros got two in the second and three in the third. Rookie Jeremy Peña has three RBI with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single and Jose Altuve hit a solo homer in the third.

The teams will be allowed to roster a 27th player for the regularly scheduled game.

Right-hander Luis Garcia is scheduled to start that game for Houston. In five starts, he has a 3.45 ERA and 0.872 WHIP in 28.2 innings with 28 strikeouts. He got the win on Friday against the Tigers, allowing two runs — one earned — on two hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings.

Minnesota has right-hander Josh Winder set to make his third start. He joined the rotation on May 1 after three relief appearances and has a 1.61 ERA and 0.716 WHIP in 22.1 innings so far and is 2-0 as a starter. He got the win Friday against the Athletics, allowing an unearned run on three hits in six innings, striking out eight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18248946
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Twins

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18249872
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Tigers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
MSU Softball
College Softball

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

Penn State vs. Nebraska stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
VIRGINIA TECH SOFTBALL
College Softball

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

Cognizant Founders Cup stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Cycling
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso3 hours ago
Doubles Tennis
NHL

BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Seamus Power hits a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

Soudal Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy