How to Watch Astros at Yankees

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The American League West division-leading Astros roll into the Bronx to face the  East-leading Yankees on Thursday in this huge MLB matchup.

Sporting an 18-3 mark since May 31, the Yankees own the best record in baseball with a 12-game lead over the Blue Jays atop the American League East standings. Tonight, they host the AL West-leading Houston Astros who have won seven of their last nine games and have a 10-game lead over the Rangers.

How to Watch Houston Astros at New York Yankees:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream the Houston Astros at New York Yankees game on fuboTV:  Start your free trial today!

The Yankees will send Jameson Taillon (8-1, 2.70 ERA) who has not suffered a loss since an opening day shutout at Toronto back on April 11. Taillon has picked up victories in each of his last two starts, striking out 13 batters in nearly 11 innings of work while surrendering only three earned runs. 

Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.78 ERA) gets the nod for the Astros. Valdez is 6-1 in his last seven starts including a complete game two-hit victory over Oakland on May 30. Valdez has only surrendered four home runs this season, the lowest among any Astros starter, and will have his hands full against a Yankees lineup that has hit a Major League-leading 115 home runs this season.

With fourteen consecutive home wins, the Yankees have not lost a home game since May 23 and have outscored opponents 83-22, posting five shutouts in the process.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge has hit nine of his league-leading 27 home runs this month, including a pair of solo shots in yesterday’s 5-4 win at Tampa Bay.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18579017
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Yankees

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_18580665
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Peoria Chiefs at South Bend Cubs

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18580820
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18461241
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Charlotte Knights at Worcester Red Sox

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
imago0043624840h
2022 Memorial Cup Hockey

How to Watch Shawinigan Cataractes vs. Hamilton Bulldogs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18578914
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs Ole Miss

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a two-run RBI double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy