How to Watch Astros at Yankees

The American League West division-leading Astros roll into the Bronx to face the East-leading Yankees on Thursday in this huge MLB matchup.

Sporting an 18-3 mark since May 31, the Yankees own the best record in baseball with a 12-game lead over the Blue Jays atop the American League East standings. Tonight, they host the AL West-leading Houston Astros who have won seven of their last nine games and have a 10-game lead over the Rangers.

How to Watch Houston Astros at New York Yankees:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Yankees will send Jameson Taillon (8-1, 2.70 ERA) who has not suffered a loss since an opening day shutout at Toronto back on April 11. Taillon has picked up victories in each of his last two starts, striking out 13 batters in nearly 11 innings of work while surrendering only three earned runs.

Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.78 ERA) gets the nod for the Astros. Valdez is 6-1 in his last seven starts including a complete game two-hit victory over Oakland on May 30. Valdez has only surrendered four home runs this season, the lowest among any Astros starter, and will have his hands full against a Yankees lineup that has hit a Major League-leading 115 home runs this season.

With fourteen consecutive home wins, the Yankees have not lost a home game since May 23 and have outscored opponents 83-22, posting five shutouts in the process.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge has hit nine of his league-leading 27 home runs this month, including a pair of solo shots in yesterday’s 5-4 win at Tampa Bay.

