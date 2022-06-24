How to Watch Astros at Yankees

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Astros look to bounce back against the New York Yankees after a wild game one.

It just feels like the Yankees and Astros are on a collision course to meet deep in the playoffs once again this year. They are both leading their divisions by a wide margin and the Yankees are the best team in baseball with an astonishing 52-18 record. If the first game on Thursday was any indication, this series is going to be neck and neck. 

How to Watch Houston Astros at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Yankees won the first game of this series 7-6. The score doesn't even come close to describing how exciting the end of this game was. The Astros held a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. That is when everything collapsed. Aaron Hicks hit a three-run homer to tie the game and then New York kept producing. Aaron Judge made sure Yankees fans would go home happy when he hit a single to walk off the game. It was great timing for Judge because the superstar and the club have a hearing today to determine his future salary. Expect him to sign for a pretty penny. 

The Astros will try to bounce back from the tough loss by starting the future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. He is having another vintage season with an 8-3 record and. a 2.30 ERA. Luis Severino will go for the Yankees. He is having a nice return season after dealing with several injuries over the past few year. Severino is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA. Expect another close game tonight with a pitcher's duel sprinkled on top. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

