How to Watch Astros at Yankees

How to Watch Houston Astros at New York Yankees: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

For how close this series between the Astros and Yankees has already been, it feels like a preview of October baseball between the two best clubs in the American League.

The Astros beat the best team in baseball on Friday night to even this series against the Yankees. Houston has the closest record to New York and they are eight games back of the Yankees. Usually, the Bronx Bombers win with their bats but this pitching/defense is truly elite and has catapulted them to the top of the league. 

How to Watch Houston Astros at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at New York Yankees on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Astros came close to beating New York to open this series but gave up four in the ninth to lose on a walk off by Aaron Judge. Justin Verlander did everything he could in game two so the Astros would repeat that performance. The future Hall of Famer went seven innings just giving up one run improving his record to 9-3 on the season. All the runs of the game were scored in the sixth inning as the Astros won 3-1. 

The pitching matchup proves to be great once again today but the Yankees will take the advantage in this round. New York is starting Gerrit Cole who is 6-1 with a 3.14 ERA. Houston will counter Cristian Javier who is 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA. It looks like the trend of low-scoring games is going to continue in this series for game three. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

