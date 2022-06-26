How to Watch Astros at Yankees

Coming off a combined no-hitter, the Astros look to grab three of four against the Yankees on Sunday.

The Astros have got back in this series with dominating pitching and that wasn't exhibited any better than last night. The Astros threw a combined no-hitter against the best team in baseball in game three of this four-game set. Cristian Javier got the start and he pitched the best game of his young career, going seven innings and giving up no hits or runs. It was the first no-hitter against the Yankees in 19 years. There is no predicting what will happen in the finale of this epic series between two American League titans.

How to Watch Houston Astros at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Astros have really responded after blowing the opener of this series on a walk-off hit by Aaron Judge as part of a four-run ninth inning to lose 7-6. But then Justin Verlander pitched dominantly to bounce back 3-1. Yesterday was the most notable of the series with Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly finishing off the no-no and getting the 3-0 win.

The Astros will start Jose Urquidy, who will have big shoes to fill today. Urquidy has a good record at 6-3 as he'll try to improve on his 4.68 ERA. The Yankees will try to forget that last one ever happened and tie up this series by starting Nestor Cortes. He is also 6-3 but with a 2.31 ERA. Last month, Cortes took a no-hitter into the eighth.

Not surprisingly, we're going to get another great pitching matchup here today.

