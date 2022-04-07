Skip to main content

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani gets the Opening Day start as the Angels host the AL champion Astros.

Shohei Ohtani hit 46 homers with 100 runs batted while winning the AL MVP award last season and will lead the Angels into their season opener against the Astros on Thursday night.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Angels also got 23 starts with a 3.18 ERA and 1.090 WHIP from Ohtani, who struck out 156 batters in 130.1 innings. But an unsteady rotation behind him, along with injuries to stars Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, wrecked their season as they finished 77-85.

Los Angeles added Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen in hopes of shoring up the starting rotation.

Houston will go with left-hander Framber Valdez in the opener. He started 22 games last season with a 3.14 ERA and 1.248 WHIP in 134.2 innings but was hit hard by the Braves in two World Series starts, surrendering 10 runs in 4.2 innings with four home runs.

The Astros lost All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. The two-time All-Star hit a career-best 26 homers last season. Rookie Jeremy Pena, who missed much of last season with an injured left wrist, gets the first crack at filling the void. 

Houston also gets back veteran right-hander Justin Verlander, who missed last season after Tommy John surgery but lost veteran Zack Greinke to free agency.

The teams will play four games Thursday through Sunday as the Astros play their first nine games on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
MLB

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

By Alex Barth33 minutes ago
USATSI_17804580
College Baseball

How to Watch Kentucky at Texas A&M in College Baseball

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Barnwood_Builders
entertainment

How to Watch Barnwood Builders Season 13 Premiere

By Quinn Roberts33 minutes ago
USATSI_18033853
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Blackhawks

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
USATSI_17843444
Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers at Northwestern in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
MINNESOTA STATE
College Hockey

Minnesota vs Minnesota State

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy