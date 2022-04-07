Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani gets the Opening Day start as the Angels host the AL champion Astros.

Shohei Ohtani hit 46 homers with 100 runs batted while winning the AL MVP award last season and will lead the Angels into their season opener against the Astros on Thursday night.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Angels also got 23 starts with a 3.18 ERA and 1.090 WHIP from Ohtani, who struck out 156 batters in 130.1 innings. But an unsteady rotation behind him, along with injuries to stars Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, wrecked their season as they finished 77-85.

Los Angeles added Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen in hopes of shoring up the starting rotation.

Houston will go with left-hander Framber Valdez in the opener. He started 22 games last season with a 3.14 ERA and 1.248 WHIP in 134.2 innings but was hit hard by the Braves in two World Series starts, surrendering 10 runs in 4.2 innings with four home runs.

The Astros lost All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. The two-time All-Star hit a career-best 26 homers last season. Rookie Jeremy Pena, who missed much of last season with an injured left wrist, gets the first crack at filling the void.

Houston also gets back veteran right-hander Justin Verlander, who missed last season after Tommy John surgery but lost veteran Zack Greinke to free agency.

The teams will play four games Thursday through Sunday as the Astros play their first nine games on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.