Astros vs. Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Astros have taken the first two games of a three-game set at Oakland and look to take care of business today.

The AL West-leading Astros (32-18) already have a series victory in hand as they close out a three-game series on Wednesday against the Athletics (20-32). This is the first series of the season between the division rivals and Oakland is scuffling, having lost five of six to fall into last place.

Houston grabbed a 3-1 win on Tuesday night, going ahead in the eighth inning on Chas McCormick's solo homer to lead off the inning. The A's led 1-0 after Cristian Pache's RBI single in the fourth inning. The Astros tied it in the fifth when McCormick singled home Yordan Álvarez. The Houston bullpen pitched five scoreless innings.

On Wednesday, Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros. The 39-year-old is 6-2 with a 2.03 ERA and AL-best 0.832 WHIP in 57.2 innings. Verlander comes in off a loss at Seattle on Friday in which he allowed six runs on 10 hits in six innings. The four homers he allowed matched a career-high.

Oakland will give the ball to left-hander Cole Irvin. He is 2-2 in seven starts with a 3.15 ERA and 1.200 WHIP over 40 innings. He also pitched Friday, getting a no-decision in a loss to the Rangers. Irvin surrendered three runs, two earned, on six hits in 6.1 innings.

