Astros at Athletics stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros go for their third straight win and a series victory over the rival Athletics on Tuesday night in Oakland.

On Monday, the Astros got their second straight win when they took down the Athletics 5-1.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics Today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics on fuboTV:

Houston broke open a scoreless tie in the fourth with a run and then got three more in the fifth to get the win in the series opener.

Tuesday, the Astros look to clinch the series when they send Cristian Javier to the mound. Javier has pitched well in his last two starts giving up just one run in 11 and two-thirds innings but struggled the start before that giving up seven runs.

The A's will counter with Frankie Montas. Montas has a decent 3.28 ERA but has gone just 2-4.

The A's have lost his last seven starts and have scored just five total runs in the previous five games he has pitched.

It has been a tough stretch for the A's on Montas, but Tuesday, they will look to find a way to get back in the win column and even their series with the rival Astros.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
May 29, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates with right fielder Ramon Laureano (22) after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
