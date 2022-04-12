How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have lost three straight since an Opening Day win and host the Astros on Tuesday.

After an early-season off-day for both clubs, the Astros (3-1) and Diamondbacks (1-3) get back to work on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV.

Arizona is coming off the second-worst season in franchise history when it finished with a 52-110 record. After an Opening Day win over the Padres, the Diamondbacks were outscored 18-7 over the final three games of the series, losing them all.

They trailed 10-1 on Sunday, before Cooper Hummel spurred a four-run ninth inning with a three-run blast. Christian Walker hit a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Houston closed out a series win over the Angels on Sunday with a 4-1 victory in Anaheim. The Astros took the lead on Alex Bregman's two-run single in the fifth inning and Jose Urquidy held LA to four hits and one run over five innings.

Right-hander Luis Garcia makes his first start of the season for Houston on Tuesday. He worked 5.2 scoreless innings in the spring and started 28 games in 30 appearances last season. Garcia posted a 3.48 ERA and 1.178 WHIP in 155.1 innings with 167 strikeouts.

He started five games during the Astros postseason run last season, allowing 14 runs in 16.2 innings.

Veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner makes his second start of the season for the D-backs. In the opener against San Diego, he threw 68 pitches in three innings, allowing a run on one hit and four walks, while fanning two. Bumgarner started 26 games last season with a 4.67 ERA and 1.182 WHIP in 146.1 innings.

