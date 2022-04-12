How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Diamondbacks have lost three straight since an Opening Day win and host the Astros on Tuesday.

After an early-season off-day for both clubs, the Astros (3-1) and Diamondbacks (1-3) get back to work on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona is coming off the second-worst season in franchise history when it finished with a 52-110 record. After an Opening Day win over the Padres, the Diamondbacks were outscored 18-7 over the final three games of the series, losing them all.

They trailed 10-1 on Sunday, before Cooper Hummel spurred a four-run ninth inning with a three-run blast. Christian Walker hit a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Houston closed out a series win over the Angels on Sunday with a 4-1 victory in Anaheim. The Astros took the lead on Alex Bregman's two-run single in the fifth inning and Jose Urquidy held LA to four hits and one run over five innings.

Right-hander Luis Garcia makes his first start of the season for Houston on Tuesday. He worked 5.2 scoreless innings in the spring and started 28 games in 30 appearances last season. Garcia posted a 3.48 ERA and 1.178 WHIP in 155.1 innings with 167 strikeouts.

He started five games during the Astros postseason run last season, allowing 14 runs in 16.2 innings.

Veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner makes his second start of the season for the D-backs. In the opener against San Diego, he threw 68 pitches in three innings, allowing a run on one hit and four walks, while fanning two. Bumgarner started 26 games last season with a 4.67 ERA and 1.182 WHIP in 146.1 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Stars

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros vs. Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
USATSI_18042075
MLB

How to Watch Padres vs. Giants

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) and left fielder Brad Miller (13) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) and left fielder Brad Miller (13) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) skates with the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Evan Lazar32 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Derek Cain-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy