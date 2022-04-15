How to Watch Astros at Mariners

A divisional rivalry takes place on Friday as the Mariners take on the Astros.

The Astros are the No. 1 team in their division already. They are half a game ahead of the Athletics within the first two weeks of the season.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

At 4-2, they have the best ERA in the MLB at 1.69 and the No. 6 WHIP at 1.14. They took the Angels 3-1 in the first series of the season before splitting 1-1 with the Diamondbacks.

Alex Bregman has led the bats with two home runs and seven RBIs with only two strikeouts through six starts.

The Mariners share the AL West with Houston. They are the No. 3 ranked team in the division with a 3-4 record through their first seven games.

After getting their season opener postponed, they went on to split 2-2 with the Twins before dropping two out of three games to the White Sox on the road as well.

This game will be the home opener for Seattle.

Marco Gonzales is going to have to be more on his game than he was in his first outing where he picked up a loss with a 9.00 ERA.

