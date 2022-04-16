How to Watch Astros at Mariners

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros look to bounce back after the Mariners dominated in their home opener. The two teams meet again on Saturday.

The Mariners' home opener couldn't have gone much better for the Seattle faithful. In front of a packed house, the Mariners took it to the Astros 11-1 in the first game of this series. 

 How to Watch: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a resounding statement for a club that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2001 and a club that many predict can compete with an Astros team that has had a stranglehold on the division and really the American League for the past half-decade.

Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki set the tone by throwing gas for the first pitch. Marco Gonzalez followed suit by pitching brilliantly going seven innings and only giving up one run striking out six. The offensive explosion was led by Adam Frazier who hit leadoff went 4-5 and drove in four runs. He's in his first year with Seattle after playing in San Diego last year and making his first All-Star appearance in 2021. 

The Astros have just the guy pitching to bounce back though. Houston will start a future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander, who has missed much of the last two seasons. He pitched in his season debut against the Angels but the Astros still lost 2-0 despite Verlander only giving up one run across five innings. This Houston offense is due for a big breakout. Seattle will counter with Chris Flexen who went 4.1 innings and gave up three runs in a 4-0 loss against Minnesota. 

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
