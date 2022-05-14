Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros go for their 12th straight win on Saturday when they play the Nationals in the second of a three-game set.

The Astros have been the hottest team in baseball in May running off a league-best 11 straight wins that has taken them from .500 to 22-11 on the season.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have lost just one game in May and are looking like one of the best teams in the league.

The pitching has been the catalyst as they have pitched five shutouts during this run and have given up three runs just once. 

Overall they have given up just 12 runs in the last 11 games and will look to continue that when they send Cristian Javier to the mound in game two.

The Nationals will turn to Erick Fedde as they try and even the series with the Astros and snap their winning streak.

Fedde struggled in his first three starts but has been much better in his last two giving up just one run in 12 total innings. His best outing came on May 3 when he went seven innings in a 10-2 win over the Rockies.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Southwest
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Astros vs. Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 7, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) dribbles against Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry (2) during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
USATSI_18265058
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Mets

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Sparks vs. Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
USATSI_18254138
College Baseball

How to Watch Miami at Florida State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy