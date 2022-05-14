Astros vs. Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Astros go for their 12th straight win on Saturday when they play the Nationals in the second of a three-game set.

The Astros have been the hottest team in baseball in May running off a league-best 11 straight wins that has taken them from .500 to 22-11 on the season.

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Southwest

They have lost just one game in May and are looking like one of the best teams in the league.

The pitching has been the catalyst as they have pitched five shutouts during this run and have given up three runs just once.

Overall they have given up just 12 runs in the last 11 games and will look to continue that when they send Cristian Javier to the mound in game two.

The Nationals will turn to Erick Fedde as they try and even the series with the Astros and snap their winning streak.

Fedde struggled in his first three starts but has been much better in his last two giving up just one run in 12 total innings. His best outing came on May 3 when he went seven innings in a 10-2 win over the Rockies.

