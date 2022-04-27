Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cristian Javier and the Astros will take on the divisional rival Rangers and Glenn Otto on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the season, the Astros looked like a team that was going to contend for the AL West but by losing eight of their last 12 games, they have fallen all the way down to No. 4 in the division and under .500 at 7-9 on the season.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Cristian Javier will take the mound for Houston. He has pitched a total of 8.1 innings over the course of three games but is yet to record a win or a loss. However, he does boast a 0.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts.

The Rangers are the only team in the same division as Houston that has a worse record than Houston. They are 6-10 this season but unlike Houston, they started badly and have been improving.

They enter tonight having won three games in a row, including winning the series against the Athletics two games to one. 

Glenn Otto will face Houston in this matchup. He's only appeared in one outing where he pitched 5.0 innings with five strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA. He also picked up his first win of the season in that outing against Oakland.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18159415
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Matthew Beighle48 seconds ago
imago1008660133h (1)
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Mexico vs. Guatemala

By Christine Brown48 seconds ago
imago1011559237h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Colo-Colo vs. River Plate in Canada

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
imago1001183685h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon vs. California in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown29 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18158658
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Rangers

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
USATSI_18153992
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Jets

By Matthew Beighle30 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after diving into third base against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy