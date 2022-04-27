How to Watch Astros at Rangers

Cristian Javier and the Astros will take on the divisional rival Rangers and Glenn Otto on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the season, the Astros looked like a team that was going to contend for the AL West but by losing eight of their last 12 games, they have fallen all the way down to No. 4 in the division and under .500 at 7-9 on the season.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Cristian Javier will take the mound for Houston. He has pitched a total of 8.1 innings over the course of three games but is yet to record a win or a loss. However, he does boast a 0.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts.

The Rangers are the only team in the same division as Houston that has a worse record than Houston. They are 6-10 this season but unlike Houston, they started badly and have been improving.

They enter tonight having won three games in a row, including winning the series against the Athletics two games to one.

Glenn Otto will face Houston in this matchup. He's only appeared in one outing where he pitched 5.0 innings with five strikeouts and a 1.80 ERA. He also picked up his first win of the season in that outing against Oakland.

Regional restrictions may apply.