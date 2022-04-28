Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros go for their third straight win on Thursday when they take on the Rangers in Arlington.

The Astros dropped their first game of the series to the Rangers 6-2 but have bounced back the last two days, winning 5-1 and 4-2.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back wins have moved the Astros back to .500 at 9-9 and have them winners in three of their last four games.

Houston had lost four in a row to the Angels and Blue Jays before this little run of improved play and Thursday; it will look to extend it when Justin Verlander takes the mound.

Verlander has been sharp this year, striking out 20 in just 19 innings and he has a 1.89 ERA despite Houston winning just one of his three starts.

The Rangers will counter with Martin Perez as they look to salvage a split with their division rival.

Perez is 0-2 on the year but has a decent 3.86 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 14 innings. He pitched very well in his last start going six innings without giving up a run. The Rangers hope they get the same type of outing from him as they try and get on track.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
