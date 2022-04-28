Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Astros dropped their first game of the series to the Rangers 6-2 but have bounced back the last two days, winning 5-1 and 4-2.
How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Today:
Game Date: April 28, 2022
Game Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
The back-to-back wins have moved the Astros back to .500 at 9-9 and have them winners in three of their last four games.
Houston had lost four in a row to the Angels and Blue Jays before this little run of improved play and Thursday; it will look to extend it when Justin Verlander takes the mound.
Verlander has been sharp this year, striking out 20 in just 19 innings and he has a 1.89 ERA despite Houston winning just one of his three starts.
The Rangers will counter with Martin Perez as they look to salvage a split with their division rival.
Perez is 0-2 on the year but has a decent 3.86 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 14 innings. He pitched very well in his last start going six innings without giving up a run. The Rangers hope they get the same type of outing from him as they try and get on track.
