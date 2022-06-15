How to Watch Astros at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros and the Rangers face off at Globe Life Field on Wednesday in MLB regular-season action.

The Astros and the Rangers will be wrapping up their three-game series on Wednesday after the hosts won the first two games of the series. Game one ended 5-3 in favor of the Rangers with five different players ending the night with an RBI in the series-opening win.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Houston Astros at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Houston will be hoping to bounce back on Wednesday by sending Luis Garcia to the mound, with the right-handed pitcher looking for his fourth win of the season after a 3-5 start. 

His most recent action was a loss to the Marlins on June 10 where Garcia pitched for four innings allowing five hits and five runs. The game ended 7-4 in favor of Miami with Jazz Chisholm and Jesús Aguilar both notching three RBIs each.

The Astros' last victory was in the series finale against the Marlins on June 12, winning 9-4 led by José Altuve's three RBIs.

Houston will now look to get its first win in the series against the Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

Regional restrictions may apply.

