How to Watch Astros at Rangers

The Astros and the Rangers face off at Globe Life Field on Wednesday in MLB regular-season action.

The Astros and the Rangers will be wrapping up their three-game series on Wednesday after the hosts won the first two games of the series. Game one ended 5-3 in favor of the Rangers with five different players ending the night with an RBI in the series-opening win.

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Houston will be hoping to bounce back on Wednesday by sending Luis Garcia to the mound, with the right-handed pitcher looking for his fourth win of the season after a 3-5 start.

His most recent action was a loss to the Marlins on June 10 where Garcia pitched for four innings allowing five hits and five runs. The game ended 7-4 in favor of Miami with Jazz Chisholm and Jesús Aguilar both notching three RBIs each.

The Astros' last victory was in the series finale against the Marlins on June 12, winning 9-4 led by José Altuve's three RBIs.

Houston will now look to get its first win in the series against the Rangers on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

