Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Boston Red Sox look to win the series against the Houston Astros in game two.

While the record still isn't where they'd like it to be, what happened last night has to give Red Sox fans reason for hope. They played a very well-rounded game and earned the victory against one of the best teams in all of baseball.

How to Watch: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before last night, Houston had won 12 of 13 games while 11 of those wins were in a row. While the 6-3 loss against Boston was disheartening, it didn't compare to the news of starter Jake Odorizzi having to leave the game on a stretcher. In the fifth inning, Odorizzi went to cover first, but he fell on the way. Manager Dusty Baker described the incident as "left lower leg discomfort." After the game, Odorizzi was already in a boot and on crutches while an MRI was pending.

The Red Sox were able to outlast the Astros after more than an hour and a half rain delay. They were led with a pair of homers by Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story and the latter of which started a three-run eighth inning to put the game away. Story is starting to play better after a very slow start in the first month in his new position on his new team.

The Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi who's sporting a 3.15 ERA and a 1-1 record. He has surrendered nine homers on the season so he will have to improve their against this potent Astros lineup. Houston will start Jose Urquidy who is 2-1 with a 4.40 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.