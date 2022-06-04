Astros vs. City Royals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Astros look to win this series today against the Kansas City Royals.

As the rest of the AL West struggles, the Astros stay consistent and win. The Astros have won five in a row and hold a 7.5-game lead in the division over the Angels, looking to avoid their 10th straight loss. Houston got the best of Kansas City in the first game of this series and the Royals have now lost five straight. Which streak will be continued today? 

How to Watch: Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

You can live stream Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals on fuboTV: Get access now!

The Astros completely dominated yesterday in game one. They won 10-3 and were up 10-0 in the sixth, where they put it in cruise control the rest of the way. Houston hit three homers on its way to the blowout victory. That included one by Yordan Álvarez, who on the same day signed a six-year $115 million extension to stay with the club.

The Astros will try to keep their winning streak alive by starting Luis Garcia, who is 3-3 on the season with a 3.14 ERA. Kris Bubic will go for the Royals. While he only has 13.1 innings pitched so far this season, he has an 0-3 record and a 12.83 ERA. 

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
MLB

