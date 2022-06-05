Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The rubber match is set in the series finale between the Astros and Royals on Sunday in this exciting MLB matchup.

The Royals and Astros were in a scoreless tie heading into the sixth inning in the second game of this series before Salvador Perez stepped up. Salvy did what he's used to doing by hitting a two-run bomb to break the game open as Kansas City won it 6-0 after a four-run eighth inning. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Royals while the defeat for Houston snapped its five-game winning streak.  

How to Watch: Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

Date: June 5, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

You can live stream Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals on fuboTV: Get access now!

Astros starter Luis Garcia pitched great, going seven innings and only giving up those two runs but he was still hung with the loss. Kris Bubic pitched great for Kansas City, only giving up five hits, but it was the bullpen who truly shined. The Royals used four relievers in four innings and none of them gave up a hit to sniff out any hope for a comeback. It was a great game if you love pitching. 

That is exactly what Houston will be relying on to get back in the win column and get a series victory here today by starting lefty Framber Valdez. The lefty is 5-2 on the season with a 2.57 ERA. The Royals will counter with Jonathan Heasley for the rubber match who is 0-2 with a 4.66 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18452936
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Royals

