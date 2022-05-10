Astros vs. Twins stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Astros face Twins for the first time this season but former Houston star Carlos Correa will not be in the lineup.

The red-hot Twins (18-11) host the even hotter Astros (18-11) Tuesday night to open a three-game series at Target Field. But the much anticipated first meeting of Minnesota shortstop Carlos Correa against his former Houston teammates is likely not in the mix.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream the Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Correa, signed by the Twins in March after eight seasons with the Astros that included a Rookie of the Year award, two All-Star berths and a World Series title, hasn't played since May 5 with a finger injury after being hit by a pitch.

Houston has won seven straight games after a 7-0 home-stand against the Mariners and Tigers. Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander is set to make his sixth start to open the series. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 0.704 WHIP in 32.2 innings after missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery.

Minnesota will counter with right-hander Joe Ryan. He is 3-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 0.831 WHIP in 27.2 innings over five starts with 28 strikeouts. The Twins opened their current nine-game home-stand with a three-game sweep of the Athletics.

Regional restrictions may apply.