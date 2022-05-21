How to Watch Athletics at Angels

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics go for their fifth straight road win on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Angels

The Athletics got a win Friday night in the opener of their three-game series with the Angels. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

The A's trailed 2-1 heading into the fifth inning, but Seth Brown hit a go-ahead two-run home run to give the A's the lead and they added another in the sixth to get the 4-2 win.

Saturday they will look to get their second straight victory when they send Frankie Montas to the mound. Montas has been up and down this year going 2-4 with a 3.67 ERA.

The Angels will counter with Michael Lorenzen. Lorenzen was great his last time out when he went seven innings giving up just one run in the 9-1 win against the A's.

It was the third time in his last four starts that the Angels have won and Saturday they will look to keep the trend going and even the series with the rival A's.

The Angels are also trying to snap a four-game losing streak that has dropped them to 24-17 on the season and a game and a half back of the first place Astros.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:07
PM/ET
May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
