How to Watch Athletics at Angels

The Athletics and Angels play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday in Los Angeles

The Athletics failed to get their second straight win on Saturday when they lost 5-3 to the Angels.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Oakland was shut out until the eighth inning and despite scoring three in the top of the inning it wasn't enough to make up the 5-0 hole it put itself in

The A's had won game one 4-2 on Friday and was looking to clinch the series win, but couldn't get it done.

Sunday they will try for a second time to get their second straight road series victory when they send Cole Irvin to the mound. Irvin has been very good in his last three starts giving up just two total runs.

The Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval as they look to get their second straight win.

Sandoval's last start was also against the A's and he was very good going six and third innings in the 4-1 win. He gave up just one run and four hits in the victory.

The Angels have won four of his last five starts and will look to continue that trend on Sunday against the A's.

