How to Watch Athletics at Blue Jays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oakland Athletics look to keep up their momentum looking for their third win in a row as they start a new series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Oakland Athletics really turned some heads in their four-game set. They only lost one game and that was a 9-8 loss in 10 innings. They've won four of their last five after two losses to start the season. Now it's early and this team is expected to have a tough season as they traded most of the key players that have brought them into the playoffs the last half-decade. But they're playing hot and should give them the momentum they need to compete with a powerful Toronto Blue Jays team on the road. 

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto has the same 4-3 record that Oakland does and they've been doing it by letting their bats do the talking. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three homers in one game alone against the Yankees despite having a cut on his hand. They did drop two of three to New York so look for them to take advantage here at home for this three-game series. This will also be Matt Chapman's first time playing his former team since Oakland traded the stellar third baseman to Toronto after the lockout. 

Daulton Jefferies will be going for the Athletics in this one after a stellar debut for 2022. Jefferies got the win over the Phillies after going five innings and only giving up two hits and no runs. Ross Stripling is slated for Toronto making his first start of the season. He has pitched two innings in two separate games against Texas. He had a rough inning in his second appearance giving up two runs. Let's see how much longer he'll go now that he's making the start. He's usually the long reliever so he should be able to make the transition to help this rotation out. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
7:07
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18079695
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Panthers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18085452
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Canadiens

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 11, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) celebrates the win against the Montreal Canadiens with teammates including forward Michael Eyssimont (23) and forward Evgeny Svechnikov (71) at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers players celebrate after defeating the Anaheim Ducks in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18084846
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Guardians

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Blue Jays

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Volleyball
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Orange in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18050593
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch the LOTTE Championship Third Round

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Vanderbilt Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida vs Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy