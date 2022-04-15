How to Watch Athletics at Blue Jays

The Oakland Athletics look to keep up their momentum looking for their third win in a row as they start a new series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Oakland Athletics really turned some heads in their four-game set. They only lost one game and that was a 9-8 loss in 10 innings. They've won four of their last five after two losses to start the season. Now it's early and this team is expected to have a tough season as they traded most of the key players that have brought them into the playoffs the last half-decade. But they're playing hot and should give them the momentum they need to compete with a powerful Toronto Blue Jays team on the road.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto has the same 4-3 record that Oakland does and they've been doing it by letting their bats do the talking. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit three homers in one game alone against the Yankees despite having a cut on his hand. They did drop two of three to New York so look for them to take advantage here at home for this three-game series. This will also be Matt Chapman's first time playing his former team since Oakland traded the stellar third baseman to Toronto after the lockout.

Daulton Jefferies will be going for the Athletics in this one after a stellar debut for 2022. Jefferies got the win over the Phillies after going five innings and only giving up two hits and no runs. Ross Stripling is slated for Toronto making his first start of the season. He has pitched two innings in two separate games against Texas. He had a rough inning in his second appearance giving up two runs. Let's see how much longer he'll go now that he's making the start. He's usually the long reliever so he should be able to make the transition to help this rotation out.

