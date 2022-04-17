How to Watch Athletics at Blue Jays

The Athletics and Blue Jays play the rubber game of a three-game set in Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

The Athletics evened the series with the Blue Jays on Saturday when they won 7-5 a day after losing 4-1 in the opener.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at Toronto Blue Jays Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Oakland raced out to a 5-1 lead after three innings but the Blue Jays scored one in the fourth and three more in the sixth to tie the game.

Cristian Pache bailed out the A's in the ninth, though, hitting a game-winning two-run home run. It was his first home run of the game and was his only hit of the game.

The A's are now 5-4 and looking to finish off a second straight surprising series win after they took two of three from the Rays to begin the week.

The Blue Jays' up-and-down season continued as it has now alternated wins and losses over its last eight games.

Toronto, seen by many as a favorite in the American League, is struggling to find consistency in the early season, but is hoping to get a win on Sunday before it heads to Boston and Houston for a six-game road trip next week.

