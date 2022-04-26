How to Watch Athletics at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics travel to San Francisco on Tuesday for the first of a two-game series against the Giants.

The Athletics make the short trip over the bridge to San Francisco on Tuesday looking to win their second straight game.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The A's avoided a sweep to the rival Rangers on Sunday when Stephen Piscotty hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning in the 2-0 win. The win came after they had lost the first two games of the series. The win got them back over .500 on the year with a 9-8 record.

Tuesday they will look to make it two in a row when they send Daulton Jefferies to the mound against the Giants. Jefferies has pitched great so far this year, giving up just three total runs in three starts. 

The Giants will counter with Carlos Rodon. Rodon has been great in his first three starts for the Giants after coming over from the White Sox as a free agent in the offseason.

Rodon is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in just 17 innings. He has been everything the Giants hoped for when they signed him.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Giants

By Adam Childs39 seconds ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Avalanche

By Phil Watson15 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates Hintz scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Primal Survivor: Escape the Amazon Series Premiere

By Adam Childs45 minutes ago
images-1
entertainment

How to Watch Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship Series Premiere

By Adam Childs45 minutes ago
81Ol31k7r2S._RI_
entertainment

How to Watch Body Cam

By Adam Childs45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy