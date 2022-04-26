How to Watch Athletics at Giants

The Athletics travel to San Francisco on Tuesday for the first of a two-game series against the Giants.

The Athletics make the short trip over the bridge to San Francisco on Tuesday looking to win their second straight game.

How to Watch Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The A's avoided a sweep to the rival Rangers on Sunday when Stephen Piscotty hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning in the 2-0 win. The win came after they had lost the first two games of the series. The win got them back over .500 on the year with a 9-8 record.

Tuesday they will look to make it two in a row when they send Daulton Jefferies to the mound against the Giants. Jefferies has pitched great so far this year, giving up just three total runs in three starts.

The Giants will counter with Carlos Rodon. Rodon has been great in his first three starts for the Giants after coming over from the White Sox as a free agent in the offseason.

Rodon is 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 29 strikeouts in just 17 innings. He has been everything the Giants hoped for when they signed him.

